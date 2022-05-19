JMP Securities Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $103.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $114.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

