Joel Bender Sells 15,151 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $746,489.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 799,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cactus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60.

WHD traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,421. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.