John Andrew Sr. Morris Acquires 90,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Repay stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. Repay’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.
