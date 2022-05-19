Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

