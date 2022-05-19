Joshua Bixby Sells 18,480 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSLY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 5,109,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,555. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $33,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $26,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.