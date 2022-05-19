JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts have also commented on YY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 9,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 753.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

