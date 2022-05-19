JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €33.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.21) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($42.92) to €39.90 ($41.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.50) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.25) to €34.70 ($36.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,066. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

