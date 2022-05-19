JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 6.80

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 1,012,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,999,565. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

