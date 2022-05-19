JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 730

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 694 ($8.56).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 584 ($7.20) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39).

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total value of £58,448 ($72,051.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $23,893,186.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.