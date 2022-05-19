JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 730

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

