JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $62.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 147,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,472,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 271,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.