JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s previous close.
SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.
Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
