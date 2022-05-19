JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Underweight

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.