JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

