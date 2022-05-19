JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

