JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Target Price to GBX 3,800

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,613.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 102,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Experian has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

