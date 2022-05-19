Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4,616.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 87,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

