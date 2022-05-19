K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.54 million.
KBL stock opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.43 million and a P/E ratio of 38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$45.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.12.
About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
