KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Director Michael T. Kestner Purchases 5,000 Shares

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 1,274,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,674. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

