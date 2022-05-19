KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 79,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

