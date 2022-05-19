KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,760,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,890. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -1.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

