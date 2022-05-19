Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to “Outperform”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

BCS stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

