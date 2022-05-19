KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $40,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.76 on Thursday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
About KemPharm (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
