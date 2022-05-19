Kenneth Ewell Lee Purchases 108,520 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 108,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares in the company, valued at $86,634. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Ewell Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 25,000 shares of Inuvo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 285,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,009. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

