Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 13,273,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

