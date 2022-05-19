Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Keyera has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

