Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678. Keyera has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

