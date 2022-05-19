Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $440.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.96 million to $441.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $403.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kforce by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

