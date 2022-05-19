Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,206. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.