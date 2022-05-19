Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,973. The firm has a market cap of $440.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

