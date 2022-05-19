Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

