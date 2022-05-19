Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will post $184.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.60 million and the lowest is $182.68 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $742.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $751.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.82 million, with estimates ranging from $757.73 million to $783.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

