Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Raised to C$20.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KEC traded up C$0.74 on Thursday, reaching C$12.93. 19,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$569.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

