KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,445,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

