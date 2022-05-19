KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.