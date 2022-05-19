Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.