Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $18.47-18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

