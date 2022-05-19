Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 154,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

