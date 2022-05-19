Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 212,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,325. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

