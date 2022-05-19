Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Kohl’s has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

