KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

