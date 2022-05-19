Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.