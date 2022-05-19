Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,636 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $21,431.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,858 shares in the company, valued at $233,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

