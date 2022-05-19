Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Buys $348,265.73 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 90,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,064.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 320.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

