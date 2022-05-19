Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Purchases $1,134,000.00 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,157. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kronos Bio (Get Rating)
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
