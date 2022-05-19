Kuke Music (KUKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of Kuke Music stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kuke Music during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kuke Music in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

