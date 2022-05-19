La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

