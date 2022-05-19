La Jolla Pharmaceutical to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LJPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.