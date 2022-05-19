Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Head-To-Head Survey

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lakeland Financial and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus target price of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Financial and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 7.32 $95.73 million $3.76 18.28 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.55 $13.37 million $1.71 11.76

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 40.82% 14.41% 1.51% California BanCorp 20.94% 9.55% 0.73%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats California BanCorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

