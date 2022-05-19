Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

