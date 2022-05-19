Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $121.25 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

